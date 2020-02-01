Pinetown robbery victim dies as heroic dog fights for life in vet









Andreas Mathios of Blue Security, Westville Veterinary Hospital kennel assistant, Vincent Msomi, and vet, Dr Kylene Kelbe, with Hunter, who tried to save his owner this week during an armed robbery. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng Durban - A robbery victim died on Friday despite his dog’s heroic attempt to save his master’s life during an armed robbery in Moseley, Pinetown. The homeowner, who was shot in the stomach after a gang invaded his home on Tuesday night, died in hospital on Friday. Condolences for the family flooded in across social networks, particularly WhatsApp groups in the Durban’s Outer West. A family spokesperson asked that the homeowner’s identity be withheld. He said four armed suspects wearing balaclavas entered the home just after 8pm, and shot his father-in-law, who had just turned 70.

The suspects had then shot the family’s dog, Hunter, a pit bull terrier, who had rushed to his owner’s defence.

The homeowner’s wife had seen the suspects in the kitchen, and had rushed to a bedroom where she pressed a panic button.

When she returned to the kitchen, she found her husband lying on the floor.

Rescue Care paramedics stabilised the homeowner before taking him to hospital in a critical condition.

Hunter, who was taken to Westville Veterinary Hospital, was being treated there on Friday. According to vet, Dr Kylene Kelbe, he was not yet “out of the woods”.“It’s still early days and Hunter is being monitored,” she said.

Blue Security community and media liaison officer, Andreas Mathios, was at the home after the shooting on Tuesday night.

“(A wounded) Hunter and the family’s second dog, Emily, had hidden in a space under the garage. Every time anyone tried to touch Hunter, Emily growled. But when I slipped a noose around his neck, he wagged his tail a few times,” said Mathios.

“We lifted him up and when we put him on a makeshift stretcher, blood poured from his shoulder. A bullet had gone through his upper shoulder and exited through his lower abdomen area. I could hear his breathing was laboured.” He added that staffers had contacted Westville Veterinary Hospital while Hunter was being taken there, and the night duty vet, Marcel Bolzie, had been waiting at its entrance.

“Hunter was immediately transferred to a trolley and taken in for treatment,” he said.

Officers from Malvern police station investigated the crime scene.