Plan ahead for the Durban Book Fair

“Unlocked & Unleashed” is a tribute to the storytellers keeping the word alive under the most testing conditions.

Durban - The Durban International Book Fair takes place in Africa’s only Unesco city of literature.

The Durban Book Fair is a week-long extravaganza, from August 1 to 5, at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom and on August 6 and 7 at Pick n Pay, Durban North.

#DIBF2022, with a stellar line-up of writers, musicians and artists, is designed as a global marketplace for readers, creatives, authors, academicians, literacy NGOs, language promoters and publishers.

#DIBF2022 will host 275 writers over the seven-day period with a wide variety of topics on indigenous languages, women’s literature and climate change. About 15 books will be launched at the fair and 5 000 visitors are expected over the seven days.