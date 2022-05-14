Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, May 14, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Plan ahead for the Durban Book Fair

Africa’s only Unesco literary city, Durban, will host the International Book Fair in August.

Africa’s only Unesco literary city, Durban, will host the International Book Fair in August.

Published 28m ago

Share

Durban - The Durban International Book Fair takes place in Africa’s only Unesco city of literature.

“Unlocked & Unleashed” is a tribute to the storytellers keeping the word alive under the most testing conditions.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Durban Book Fair is a week-long extravaganza, from August 1 to 5, at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom and on August 6 and 7 at Pick n Pay, Durban North.

#DIBF2022, with a stellar line-up of writers, musicians and artists, is designed as a global marketplace for readers, creatives, authors, academicians, literacy NGOs, language promoters and publishers.

#DIBF2022 will host 275 writers over the seven-day period with a wide variety of topics on indigenous languages, women’s literature and climate change. About 15 books will be launched at the fair and 5 000 visitors are expected over the seven days.

Story continues below Advertisment

There is no cost to attend the event. If you require further information, email [email protected] or visit www.durbanbookfair.co.za

Organisations wanting to participate in the seven-day programme should email [email protected]

#DIBF2022 is an initiative of the non-profit Durban Book Fair.

Story continues below Advertisment

For sponsorship opportunities and exhibition costs, contact [email protected]

Teachers qualify for a free pack of books worth more than R500 if registration is done via www.madeindurban.co.za (terms and conditions apply).

The Independent on Saturday

Story continues below Advertisment

Related Topics:

Share