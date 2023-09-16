Durban - South Africans have been challenged to go green for the next two months as they support the Springboks in their Rugby World Cup (RWC) campaign which coincides with Heritage Day on September 24. ProVeg South Africa, an organisation which promotes plant-based eating, said that because of the RWC this year, Heritage Day ‒ which many Saffers refer to as National Braai Day ‒ would most likely be celebrated over two months as South Africans gathered around their braais to support the Boks.

ProVeg South Africa’s communications manager Wikus Engelbrecht said a braai was more than just tjops and wors, and there were multiple plant-based options which were healthier, more economical than meat, and taste great when cooked over a fire. “We are all creatures of habit and convention, and it might sometimes feel uncomfortable to try different and new things. “I think a holiday like this is a great time to try something new,” said Engelbrecht.

He said while celebrating South African heritage, it was important to note the prevalence and variety of plant-based dishes in traditional African cuisines, which had been served as a staple for many generations. “Through a historic lens, African food is in fact largely plant-based food. And the healthiest communities in Africa today are those who have retained these traditional culinary roots,” said Engelbrecht. And before you scoff at the idea of a plant-based braai, he said a typical braai already offered a range of non-meat options like grains, tubers, roast vegetables and cooked squashes.

“These are all normal braai fixtures even in meat-eating households. It's just a matter of trying a delicious, completely satisfying and relatively inexpensive plant-based meat analogue on the grill instead of an animal product as the main component of the meal,” he said. To tickle your tastebuds, ProVeg has several vegan hampers up for grabs so that you can still enjoy your burgers, boeries and hotdogs on a fire, all of them plant-based meat analogues which taste just as good and, in many cases, even better than meat. “There are so many options for a braai, which isn't limited to the meat products that you put on the table. Anything can be placed on a braai, anything can be enjoyed. Braai is a lot more than just the food in any case, it's about community coming together, sharing of cultures and having a good time. There's no reason not to try a plant-based meat alternative; its more healthy,” said Engelbrecht.

To win a hamper, all you have to do is tag ProVeg on Facebook and Instagram, and if you are lucky, a cooler box with all your braai goodies will be delivered to your door. ProVeg has also invited the public to join them at their vegan braais in Cape Town and Durban on September 24. “Since we are doing a more informal bring & braai format, the event is free, but ProVeg will have some plant-based meat analogues available for sampling,” said Engelbrecht.

In Durban, the gathering will be at Mandala Cafe, Old Main Road, Botha’s Hill. And those in the Cape are invited to pitch at Pinelands Athletic Club, Forest Drive, Pinelands. If a vegan braai appeals to you, contact [email protected] or go to the link for recipes https://proveg.com/za/plant-based-braai-recipes-ebook/ Grilled mushroom and asparagus salad with strawberry vinaigrette Ingredients for the mixed salad:

100g mixed salad greens

60g fresh strawberries

150g king oyster mushrooms

120g green asparagus Directions for the salad: Wash the salad greens and strawberries and let them drain.

Cut the mushrooms into thick slices and grill for 2-3 minutes, until tender.

Cut and discard the bottoms of the asparagus and grill them for 3-4 minutes, until slightly tender but still crispy. Ingredients for the vinaigrette 60g fresh strawberries

1 lime, juiced

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp agave nectar or sugar

1 tbsp fresh basil leaves

¼ tsp salt, or more to taste Instructions for the vinaigrette