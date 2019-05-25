Used plastic bottles are seen staked before being processed at the Mr.Green plastic recycling factory in Nairobi. Picture: Reuters

Durban - Plastic recycling, single-use plastic and zero waste are not just buzz- words at Midlands-based Enviro Timbers and Kloof and Highway SPCA - they’re an everyday reality. The two organisations have joined forces to spread their green message and help animals in distress.

With a stand at this year’s 2019 Royal Show, Enviro Timbers is showcasing its plastic timber furniture made from locally sourced plastic waste.

Owner Heidi Boyd said it was all about having an environmentally committed business.

“Save our forests and recycle,” said Boyd, urging the public to collect their plastic containers. Be part of our dedicated drive to reduce the amount of pollution going into the soil, water and air while contributing to the funding of a very deserving charity.”

Head of recycling at Kloof and Highway SPCA Sheena Louwrens appealed to the community and visitors to the SPCA to drop off washed, empty bottles in their collection bin. “Once our bags are full, they are collected, weighed and recorded.

“When the target is reached, Enviro Timbers will donate recycled garden furniture or much needed funds for the animals in our care,” she said.

Only packaging with a number two in the centre of a triangle printed on the bottom of the items are suitable for recycling, such as detergent, milk, shampoo and conditioner bottles.

Recycling drop off at the SPCA is from Monday to Friday between 8am and 4pm, and on Saturday from 8am until noon. For more information, email Sheena Louwrens at [email protected]

For potential pet owners who can offer a loving home to an animal, call Tanya Unger at the SPCA on 0317641212/3. Staff Reporter