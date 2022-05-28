Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Plea for blood donations

South Africans are encourages to donate blood as stocks run short.

Published 25m ago

SANBS clinical supervisor Kristen Govender said South Africa faced a blood shortage crisis and encouraged donors and potential donors to help save lives.

“We are facing a huge blood shortage crisis and we encourage more people, of all blood types, to donate,” said Govender.

Fewer than 1% of South Africans are active blood donors, and donations can be made every eight weeks.

A unit of blood only lasts 42 days after donation and each one can save a minimum of three lives as blood is separated into red blood cells, plasma and platelets.

SANBS needs to maintain enough stocks for five days to ensure patients in need can be supplied. At the moment, the NPO only has a three-day supply, putting people’s lives at risk.

The organisation aims to collect 3000 units of blood daily to ensure a safe and sufficient blood supply in the health care system.

