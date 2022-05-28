Plea for blood donations

“We are facing a huge blood shortage crisis and we encourage more people, of all blood types, to donate,” said Govender.

Fewer than 1% of South Africans are active blood donors, and donations can be made every eight weeks.

A unit of blood only lasts 42 days after donation and each one can save a minimum of three lives as blood is separated into red blood cells, plasma and platelets.

SANBS needs to maintain enough stocks for five days to ensure patients in need can be supplied. At the moment, the NPO only has a three-day supply, putting people’s lives at risk.