Plea for help in getting ‘invaluable’ stolen bagpipes back

Queen Nandi Mounted Rifles pipe major Stacy Grundy (Burness) is desperate to track down her stolen bagpipes and has offered a reward for their return. Grundy has been part of the regiment since 1990 and thinks her precious pipes were stolen from her car on Sunday while she was was parked at an Avondale centre restaurant.

She said they were “invaluable“ to her, but “useless to whoever stole them and not easy to resell”. Grundy asked people to be on the lookout for someone trying to sell them, or if they found them dumped. Burness said the bagpipes meant a lot to her and it was a huge blow that they had been stolen.

“I am still shaken and stressed by having my pipes stolen. I don’t have much faith they are still around Berea. I don’t have much faith I will get them back ‒ I can only live in hope that they are not easily sold,” she said. “We sometimes play at competitions and also play funerals. Last night we played for a St Patrick’s Day Day parade, and today at Crusader’s. I have been able to get some bagpipes from the band, so I can play, but it’s not the same. I need my bagpipes back.” She has taken to social media in an effort to get them back and has offered a reward of R2 000. She said the pipes were made in 2018 after she had been on a waiting list for two years.

“The black wood that the drone pipes are made of is no longer available. Chris Terry, who made the pipes, can no longer find the type of wood he used. The ferrules are engraved with Celtic patterns and my initials ‘SAB’,” she said. “I went to a pawn shop and the cashier did confirm that he spoke to a man who tried to sell them earlier this week. The man was offered R100 for the pipes and he declined. The pipes are invaluable to me and I know it will be hard for him to sell the pipes,” she said. Anyone with information can contact Grundy at 082 571 9438.