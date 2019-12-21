Plea to keep children safe at Durban beaches









Durban lifeguard Sue Martin has some advice to keep children safe on the beaches this busy festive season. Leon Lestrade ANA Durban - Waterproofing your children this festive season is a matter of life and death. Craig Lambinon, spokesperson for the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), stressed the importance of learning to swim. “Adults who are supervising children in or near water must be able to swim. This is vital if it’s around water that doesn’t have lifeguards on duty. “It’s extremely dangerous to get into the water to rescue someone, so rather throw something that floats to the person in difficulty and call for help,” he said. Lambinon explained that often people trying to rescue someone in danger put themselves at risk too, creating more difficulty for rescuers. “Tragically, sometimes we aren’t able to get there in time and someone drowns. Often the person who doesn’t survive is the kind person who went into the water to try to help a person who was in difficulty,” he said.

On Thursday, a family in oThongathi (Tongaat) held the funeral of 6-year-old Nokubonga Ngidi after she drowned in a river.

The previous day, Search and Rescue pulled the lifeless body of a 10-year-old Mnqobi Ngubane from the uMlazi River after he had been missing for a day.

In uMhlanga, a 9-year-old girl was found unresponsive in a residential swimming pool but was successfully brought to life through CPR.

Durban beaches tend to be densely populated during the festive season and the NSRI has issued a couple of safety tips for all beachgoers and parents.

“Watch children who are using floating objects, toys or tyre tubes at the beach or on dams very carefully. Never use these if the wind could blow them away from the shallow water,” reads one of the tips.

The NSRI also urges beachgoers to swim only at beaches where lifeguards are on duty.

Sue Martin, a lifeguard at the Durban beaches, also had advice, particularly about children who were separated from their parents or guardians.

She urged people to take advantage of the identity bracelets which would be freely available around the promenade.

“We’ve found that bracelets for children have been effective in previous years, so we’re running with the programme this year too. The parent’s name and phone number are written on the child’s bracelet,” she said.

“I appeal to all parents to be very careful with their children. Besides the dangers of being in the water without knowing how to swim, young girls get snatched at the beach. Parents mustn’t only watch the food and clothes, they must be vigilant with their children.”

Martin said that there had not been any drownings at the beaches so far, even though the strong easterly winds had made the ocean not “very swimming friendly”.

Metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said 109 children had been reported missing on Durban beaches, with 76 reunited with their families.

The other children had been placed in care until they could be reunited with their families.