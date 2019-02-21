Durban - #CraftFest not only brings you the best of local food and drink, but also the best of local music. And this year, the fun family festival brings you two stages featuring many of the province’s top singers and guitarists. While household names may fill the Main Stage, the Village Stage will feature the stars of the future. So remember, you saw them first at CraftFest.





First up is Carmen Rodriguez, a bubbly and dynamic singer-songwriter with her originals play-listed on radio. She has a strong and powerful vocal range, and her Carmen Rodriguez Band performs regularly across KZN. Rhythm Of The Wrong is her first professional single.

Amy White is a sultry singer with a flower-girl vibe. Her melodic voice and virtuoso piano playing sets the mood, her impeccable voice carrying the soul in every song. White is also one of South Africa’s top pole-dancing instructors and competes regularly on the national circuit.

Popular Durban artist Shane Strachan has performed at top festivals such as Splashy Fen, White Mountain and the Smoking Dragon. With his first band, Catlike Thieves, this local muso received national attention and their single Maybe Baby was a local hit.

Sebastian Goldswain, 24, is ranked as one of South Africa’s top guitar players performing regularly alongside the likes of Dan Patlansky. The highly versatile musician, having studied jazz guitar and composition up to honours level at UKZN, performs his own highly energetic original solo acoustic set. Armed with either an acoustic guitar or with an electric guitar and a Marshall stack, Sebastian has the rare ability to wow and draw crowds into a frenzy with nothing but his original music, electric stage energy and outstanding guitar playing.

His new album will be released in a few months.

The Main Stage features CraftFest regulars Don Seagreen and Majozi, while Pretoria star Pedro Barbosa makes his debut at CraftFest with two sets.

Join the feast of talent at CraftFest on March 21 at the Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market from 10am to 4pm. Tickets from Quicket adults R120, children 12-17 R60 and under 12 free.



