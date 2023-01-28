Pocketing a living

Durban - “A lot of people do not think playing pool is a sport, but it is,” said Black Ball pool champion Mongezi Moeketsi from Clermont. Moeketsi was raised by his grandmother in the Eastern Cape until moving to Clermont for Grade 10 in 2004. He completed matric and wanted to become a pilot but financial difficulties forced him to look for work. He worked as a petrol attendant until the Covid-19 pandemic cost him his job.

He said that when the country was on lockdown, he could not play soccer as he usually did at the local stadium. When regulations were eased, he saw an advertisement for a pool competition and joined the Eight Ball Academy in Overport. “When I played, I beat my opponents and I had to go head-to-head with a renowned player named Jeremiah. I was nervous because it was my first time playing pool professionally ‒ I had played almost all my life for fun. I won that tournament and I gained so much confidence from winning against someone who was so good,” he said.

In November 2020, his results meant he could go to Johannesburg and face off against other provinces. He started playing professionally in 2021. “I made it to the top seven in the men’s segment and after two dropped out, I settled in my top 5 spot. That meant that I could be part of the team that would travel to the Black Ball championships in Morocco under the men’s division. I was so excited. It was my first aeroplane flight and that meant my dreams were coming true somehow,” he said. He said the experience of making it to the semi-finals with his team in Morocco against European and African countries opened his eyes.

“I learned how to relate to other people from different countries, I learned about their way of life and I gained friendships that I still connect with to this day,” he said. He said the prize money helped him pay his bills, but it is not always guaranteed that he would win. He also believes in playing for fun and as an escape from trouble and not only focusing on winning. “You learn discipline and respect in playing this game. I had to learn all that and couple it with the values my grandmother had taught me while growing up,” said Moeketsi.

He said he was passing on these lessons to the younger players in his area and was part of a Durban-based group called SASI (Som’Ayos sikhulis’igame) that aims to grow the game. Today (Saturday) Moeketsi and his Eight Ball Academy team are playing in the KwaZulu-Natal trials in Verulam for their spot in the semi-finals, to be held in Johannesburg. Moeketsi said lack of funding and recognition for the sport were challenges.