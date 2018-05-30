Police minister Bheki Cele will visit Chatsworth today, to address the community on crime.

DURBAN - Police minister Bheki Cele will be visiting the community of Chatsworth today, Thursday, speaking to the family of slain Sadia Sukhraj.

He will later address community members at a specially organised meeting to hear their views on crime.

On Friday, Cele will host a media briefing with the new head of Directorate for Priority Crime Investigations (the Hawks) Lt General Godfrey Lebeya in Durban.

The community meeting comes days after Sukhraj was killed in a botched hijacking on Monday, while on a school run with her father Shailendra Sukhraj, a local pastor.

She was seated in her father's Hyundai SUV, while he was dropping off her younger brother. Three men approached the vehicle, and sped off with the 9-year-old still in the car.

A shooting ensued, and the suspects crashed into a truck before the vehicle veered down an embankment. One suspect died at the scene, one ran away, and one, Sibonelo Mkhize, was arrested.

Mkhize appeared in the Durban Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges of murder, kidnapping and theft. He is due back in court on today, Thursday.

Cele is expected to face a backlash from an angry Chatsworth community, who on Monday night, were teargasssed by police, allegedly for burning tyres and hurling items at officers. The community was angry at the crime rate in the area. Seventeen people were arrested during the protest and have been granted bail.

Follow the Independent on Saturday Twitter account for updates from Cele's visit to Chatsworth today on @IOSNewsSA

The Independent on Saturday