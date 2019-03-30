File image

Durban - A police investigation into a property scam in Cato Ridge, outside Durban, where potential buyers have lost millions of rand, may well only be the tip of the iceberg. On Thursday, Pietermaritzburg police issued a statement appealing for information. Colonel Sunil Maharaj of the detective branch said charges had been laid in Pietermaritzburg, Hammarsdale, Westville and Inchanga.

And he’s still counting.

“I have four people coming to see me next week, some to do with amounts of R250 000 and R300 000,” he said.

The reported scam has allegedly been perpetrated by Sherika Singh and two accomplices.

According to police, Singh’s modus operandi was to allegedly tell potential investors she had a good property investment. This involved purchasing properties which had been repossessed by banks, ahead of the properties being auctioned. The property would be sold at a profit, which would be shared by the potential investor.

On Friday, Drummond businessman Andre van Vuuren told the Independent on Saturday that Singh had allegedly strung him along for three years with never-ending stories about why she could not deliver his payouts, after he had invested different amounts totalling R259 000 over a period of time.

He said the reasons she allegedly provided included saying her uncle was ill in hospital.

“She once even sent me a picture of him (her uncle) in a bank queue, going to make the deposit that was never to be,” said Van Vuuren.

“The message. read: ‘Here we are transferring the money now’.”

On other occasions she promised him a payout would be in his account the following day.

Another alleged victim, Pietermaritzburg resident Nassena Omar, said she had lost R30 000.

“Sherika said that she and others would be buying property from the bank that was going up for auction, but hadn’t yet been put up on the auction block,” Omar said.

Omar said Singh requested assistance to buy such properties, promising that once she had sold them, she would split the profits.

“It turned out that the one-and-a half acres she had offered belonged to garage and to a transport company. Not her,” said Omar, adding that after she was unable to obtain documentation to verify ownership, she approached the deeds office in Pietermaritzburg.

After Omar confronted Singh about ownership of the offered property, Singh allegedly started avoiding her calls.

Omar then approached a lawyer and started a civil case.

“On the basis on trust, I had given her the money,” said Omar.

“She also sent me a bogus notification (about a transaction).

“I went to my bank, which couldn’t trace it, and made an idiot of myself.”

Both Omar and Van Vuuren said Singh lived on a property behind a petrol station on the N3, guarded by vicious dogs and protected by family members who would always say she was not around.

Omar said she and Singh had once been colleagues, and that Singh had allegedly preyed on other former colleagues.

Van Vuuren, who said he had been offered deals involving plots in Cato Ridge, said he had met Singh through a mutual acquaintance.

“At first, everything looked so ‘legit’; it was scary.”

Maharaj said he was still investigating the case and that Singh had not yet been arrested.

Late on Friday, Singh told The Independent on Saturday that she did not wish to comment on the allegations.