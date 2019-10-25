Durban - Two people were arrested and an eight-year-old girl found at an Umhlanga Mall on Friday morning, 48 hours after she was kidnapped outside her school in KwaDukuza.
On Wednesday at about 2.30pm, the girl was abducted on the street outside her primary school in KwaDukuza.
A Facebook post on Durban Crime n All congratulating the SAPS members who found the girl, told how a task team of KwaDukuza FCS unit, Umhlali K9 Search & Rescue, KwaDukuza Task Team, KwaDukuza Detectives, KZN Hostage Negotiators, Ipss Medical Rescue and Hawks security worked round the clock to search for her.
"A ransom demand of R9 000 was received via sms, while negotiations continued throughout to Thursday without a breakthrough. On Friday members received a call from another cellphone number requesting the ransom demand. Investigations led the members to Gateway where the accused had left KwaDukuza to withdraw the ransom money from Spar. The team had mobilized to intercept the accused," the post read.
The suspect was apprehended withdrawing the money and the cellphone used to make the ransom demands was found in her possession. The suspect then lead the team to a silver Toyota Tazz in the Gateway parking lot where the missing child was found together with an adult male.