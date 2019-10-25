Police rescue kidnapped girl as suspects try to withdraw ransom money









KwaDukuza police with the eight-year-old girl they rescued from a 48-hour kidnap ordeal. Picture: Facebook. Durban - Two people were arrested and an eight-year-old girl found at an Umhlanga Mall on Friday morning, 48 hours after she was kidnapped outside her school in KwaDukuza. On Wednesday at about 2.30pm, the girl was abducted on the street outside her primary school in KwaDukuza. A Facebook post on Durban Crime n All congratulating the SAPS members who found the girl, told how a task team of KwaDukuza FCS unit, Umhlali K9 Search & Rescue, KwaDukuza Task Team, KwaDukuza Detectives, KZN Hostage Negotiators, Ipss Medical Rescue and Hawks security worked round the clock to search for her. "A ransom demand of R9 000 was received via sms, while negotiations continued throughout to Thursday without a breakthrough. On Friday members received a call from another cellphone number requesting the ransom demand. Investigations led the members to Gateway where the accused had left KwaDukuza to withdraw the ransom money from Spar. The team had mobilized to intercept the accused," the post read. The suspect was apprehended withdrawing the money and the cellphone used to make the ransom demands was found in her possession. The suspect then lead the team to a silver Toyota Tazz in the Gateway parking lot where the missing child was found together with an adult male.

The suspects, aged 26 and 30, were apprehended an charged with kidnapping. Both will appear in KwaDukuza Magistrates Court on Monday.

The girl's mother told Ilembe Public Matters and Reporting that she was overwhelmed by the job done by the police. “I am out of words. I don’t know how to thank everybody, only God knows how my heart is skipping by the work they did in finding my daughter. Thanks to all the members who also participated in spreading the news and searching for her,” she said.

KwaDukuza SAPS Station Commander, Brigadier SF Mhlongo expressed her gratitude to all who had "worked effortlessly to ensure the little girl would be reunited with her family today”.

SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said that the child (8) has been found and two people had been taken in for questioning. "We cannot provide further details on the investigation since it is subjudice," she said.