DURBAN – Durban Central police have arrested two suspects after a shooting at a taxi rank on Leopold Street, Durban, on Thursday evening. Police spokesman Brigadier Jay Naicker said that at 5.15pm on Thursday, a 60-year-old taxi driver was killed on Leopold Street, Durban, when two armed gunmen fired multiple shots at him and fled.

"He was immediately taken to hospital for medical attention with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on arrival," said Naicker. "Two bystanders also sustained gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention.

A case of murder and attempted murder was opened at the Durban Central police station.

"Police officers and security officials responded to the shooting and began interviewing witnesses. They spotted two men fitting the description of the alleged shooters and gave chase. Two suspects aged 28 and 31 were promptly arrested with two pistols in their possession. They were detained at the Durban Central police station.