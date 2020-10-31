Christmas wish list: a national airline that finally flies on its own

Editor’s Note by Mazwi Xaba Now that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has bought us all an expensive Christmas tree in the form of the R10.5 billion SAA bailout, it will do us good to accept it and get into the spirit of what this day is all about. It won’t help, walking around with a long face like the Grinch, wishing Christmas had come and gone already. The UDM’s Nqabayomzi Kwankwa put it very well when he described the expensive “business rescue” injection as like buying your family a Christmas tree when there’s no food to eat. But this isn’t necessarily a bad investment, if it’s going to be truly the last. Staying in his lane, as he’s often reminded to do, Mboweni has done his job.

What’s left is for President Cyril Ramaphosa to ensure the rescue is indeed a rescue, that the airline takes off again and stays up there without any taxpayer assistance.

In other words, let’s hope the tree on which we’ve splashed out so much is a durable one, like the hardy, plastic ones that last for years.

It would be nice to be able one day to sing: Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how lovely are thy branches …

Our leaders should remember the real meaning of “Mboweni’s Christmas”; it’s about bringing happiness to all South Africans, not just to the connected few.

Everyone likes getting a little something for Christmas.

A national airline that flies on its own would be nice.

The Independent on Saturday