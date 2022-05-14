Pop in to chill

Durban - KZN Philharmonic Orchestra French horn player Tshepo Ntswelengwe and Mendy Mchunu, from the Durban Music School, who plays second trumpet with the KZN Youth Wind Band, warmed up for the al fresco autumn pop opera concert at Glenwood High School Dixon’s Field next Sunday, May 22.

They will appear with the KZNPO and the KZN Youth Wind Band, with soloists Natalie Rungan and Njabulo Nzuza.