Potholes and poor roads add to crashes

WITH heavy downpours and thunderstorms across KwaZulu-Natal in the last 24 hours, potholes and flooding stormwater on roads added to the number of accidents and casualties. This warning has been sounded by the Automobile Association (AA) which said in a press release that “crumbling local and provincial infrastructure is contributing to South Africa’s poor road safety levels and must be addressed urgently if meaningful strides to improve the country’s horrendous road safety record are to be made”.

With a weather alert issued yesterday, the SA Weather Service reported that 74.2mm was recorded in Underberg between Monday and Tuesday. This was followed by Royal Natal at 54.2mm and Ladysmith at 47.8mm over the same period. There were widespread reports of flooding in areas such as Ladysmith, while emergency services across Durban were kept busy with accidents on wet roads and poor weather conditions.

The AA press release said: “When it rains in certain areas, roads become gridlocked as even small streams become impassable. Stormwater drains are clogged resulting in torrents of water flowing down busy roads, making it impossible for vehicles to use them. “New potholes are created and existing potholes get even bigger and deeper. “Actions by motorists who swerve to avoid hitting these potholes, which then result in crashes, is ascribed to human error which it is not ‒ it’s road error caused by poor maintenance.”

The AA added that dangerous potholed streets, inoperative street lights, blocked stormwater drains, pollution-filled rivers and streams which overflow and unkempt verges and traffic islands were among the issues which required attention and which should be prioritised by local and provincial authorities. “All too often human behaviour is blamed for road crashes when, in fact, prevailing road conditions are the culprit. Research shows that there is an upward trajectory showing how poor road environments contribute to fatal car crashes. “When we hear of the high number of pedestrians who are killed annually in South Africa, we must ask if sufficient provision is being made for this road user group on our roads.

