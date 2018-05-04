Durban mayor Zandile Gumede and MEC for Economic Development, Sihle Zikalala launched the festive season programme in Durban on Sunday. Photo: Gcina Ndwalane/African News Agency/ANA

DURBAN will be piling on the pounds if British investors come to the table, as the city mayor and a high-level team head to London at the beginning of next month in a bid to lure wealthy UK investors to the city.

On Friday, eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede said: “The city’s aim is to double their present R100billion investments placed in major projects around the city.”

If the plan unfolds according to the city’s vision, projects such as the Durban Point precinct, Oceans uMhlanga and Beachwood Resort will be boosted with foreign direct investment, resulting in more job opportunities and an increased rates base for the city.

“In August last year, the council approved a new unit, now known as Invest Durban, which is responsible for bringing in new foreign investment for eThekwini. We want to see new investments being spread across the city, including our townships and rural areas,” said Gumede.

Boost

Speaking at the sidelines of the launch of the Durban Business Fair, and on the eve of the annual Tourism Indaba in the city, Gumede said UK pounds invested in the city would grow the economy and boost further investment. The city leadership will engage in high-level discussions with Newcastle (in Britain) and London’s business leadership.

Gumede, along with private enterprises such as Oceans uMhlanga and Tongaat Hulett, will be heading to London and Newcastle between June 5-9.

They are expected to provide investors with local knowledge of the Durban investment environment, arrange introductions to key stakeholders, promote quicker turnaround times for the relevant investor applications, and provide an ongoing foreign investor aftercare service.

Philip Sithole, the acting deputy city manager for the economic development and planning cluster, said Durban was “the place to be”.

“When the mayor joined, her drive was to attract investors to the city. We have since established the team, which will be formally announced at the end of the month. The aim is to promote Durban. We are taking our key catalytic projects such as the Point Waterfront area to the international community and partner with them for investment,” said Sithole.

For the first time, he said, the city would visit another international city with such a large private contingent.

“We are taking more than 12 big businesses, such as those from Oceans uMhlanga, from the Growth Coalition, the Beachwood investors, and Tongaat Hulett. Many more are coming on board. Our message is that Durban is the place to invest, and we’ve already got projects worth billions to invest in,” he said.

The “investment-ready flagship projects” across the province, he said, were a demonstration of intergovernmental co-operation and multi-stakeholder partnerships.

Sithole said the R35bn Point Waterfront development was one of their main projects, which was expected to be undertaken in three phases over five to 10 years, with Beachwood at another R3.5bn.

“When we put this to the investors, we are saying we are ready. Importantly, for the eThekwini residents and ratepayers, it means we are adding more jobs, and we are increasing our rates base,” he said.

Last night, Durban Chamber of Commerce and industry (DCCI) president Musa Makhunga said the chamber welcomed the initiative.

“The nature of this investment hunt is a specific investor community, and will facilitate direct business-to-business engagement across a variety of sectors including tourism, logistics, property, infrastructure and others.

“This is exactly the stimulus needed to invigorate businesses which are from the Durban business community.

“This is a true public-private partnership that is aimed at drawing the UK’s investment community to the fact that Durban is open for business. The direct spin-offs for our economy would be job creation, increased rates base and potential for future economic growth for the City,” said Makhunga.

Current investor-ready projects being showcased in the mission include:

* Durban Point precinct

* Durban Trade Port precinct

* Oceans uMhlanga

* Beachwood Resort

* Blythedale Coastal Resort

* Keystone Logistics Park

* Coastlands Developments

* Richards Bay Industrial Development Zone precinct

* Cornubia/Sibiya-Tongaat Hulett Developments

THE INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY