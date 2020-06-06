'Powerful' portrayal of life on the street

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Talent is often hidden in the most unusual places and a chance meeting during lockdown provided novice film-makers Sandile Mthembu, 26, and Lwazi Sithole, 29, with an opportunity to unleash their creative abilities. And are hoping by writing, directing and producing their short movie No Kings of the Street could lead to a break into the film or news industry . Based at the Denis Hurley Centre in central Durban for the lockdown period, both men have spent most of their lives on the streets. Their moment to shine started when local writer, director and filmmaker, Michael James was doing some freelance work during lockdown and stopped in at the centre. James said this week, “It was very spur of the moment. I was at the centre and happened to stop and chat to Sandile and Lwazi about making films, they were very interested. I told them to write something and we could film it.

“ Often the public see people on the street as one-dimensional, but there are some deeply creative people living on the streets of Durban.”

A week later, he returned to find about 12 men rehearsing their scenes along with printed scripts, written by Mthembu and Sithole.

“I went back a few days later and we filmed it. I showed them the raw footage and we discussed editing. I did the physical editing and then we screened it. We had to ensure social distancing, but the room was full.

“Reading between the lines, the storyline was a re-enactment of their own lives on the street and I think it was more powerful and profound for them to tell it this way.

“The quality was not really relevant as it was about the space they created and it was very meaningful for them, they had never done anything like this before.

“I was genuinely blown away by their commitment and it was incredible to watch them control the making of the film.

“For me as a film-maker, I would like to see this as beyond the moment of what we did there. There is some incredible talent out there, it would be great if someone would open a door and provide some training for these two,” said James.

Despite strict lockdown measures being lifted for homeless people as the country moved to level 3, Mthembu and Sithole were both still at the Denis Hurley camp this week.

Mthembu, who is also a musician, said, “No Kings of the Street was just a taste of what we’d like to do. I’d love to do a full-length movie which would involve uncovering the talent among homeless people in Durban.

“It’s important not to judge people. Sometimes there are problems in your life which lead to living on the street.

“I’m not smart or clever, but when I see a pen and paper, I want to write, whether it’s stories or music.”

Sithole, who got a taste for the world of film when he got a bit-part as a child in the 2006 television series Bay of Plenty, said they were excited about the positive response they had received to the short film.

Director for the Denis Hurley Centre, Raymond Perrier described the initiative as “fantastic” as it came from the men in the camp during lockdown.

“It showed they can take the initiative and be constructive. The film is powerful as it’s their statement,” said Perrier.

No Kings of the Street was shot in the centre precinct and it is in isiZulu. It is available on YouTube.

If any company or individual can provide training opportunities, contact the Denis Hurley Centre on email: [email protected]