Primary school pupils killed in truck crash

Durban - Three primary school pupils and a man in his 30s were killed in a truck crash on the Chatsworth Main Road yesterday. A low-bed truck carrying a load veered off the roadway and hit the four children who were walking to school before 8am.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said the truck overturned, coming to rest on its roof. “On arrival, paramedics found total carnage. Immediately more resources were requested to assist with the multiple casualty scene and more emergency teams rushed to the scene. “A triage was done and it was found that the truck driver, in his 30s, and two children, aged six and nine, sustained major injuries. Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for them and they were declared deceased at the scene,” Jamieson said.

He said two other children were also injured. “One child, aged approximately 10 years old, had sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital.” Jamieson confirmed that the child died in hospital soon after.