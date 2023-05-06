Princely start

Michaela Calitz from Roberta Alessandri Models with Gimme A Prince, one of the runners in the Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes, in partnership with Gold Circle Racing, which kicks off the Champions Season of top-flight horse racing at Greyville racecourse today.

Now more than 50 years old, the 1 400m Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes, a Grade 2 event, has established itself as one of the must-attend races on the calendar and attracts a high-class field.