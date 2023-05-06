Independent Online
Saturday, May 6, 2023

Princely start

Michaela Calitz from Roberta Alessandri Models with Gimme A Prince, one of the runners in the Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes at Greyville racecourse today. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Michaela Calitz from Roberta Alessandri Models with Gimme A Prince, one of the runners in the Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes, in partnership with Gold Circle Racing, which kicks off the Champions Season of top-flight horse racing at Greyville racecourse today.

Now more than 50 years old, the 1 400m Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes, a Grade 2 event, has established itself as one of the must-attend races on the calendar and attracts a high-class field.

The Champions Season includes the Hollywoodbets Durban July, for which today’s race is considered ideal preparation and an important stepping stone. With strong fields in all feature races today, the Independent on Saturday Drill Hall Stakes meeting promises to be a highlight of the season.

The Independent on Saturday

