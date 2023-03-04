Problem property watch goes online

Durban - A protest by Glenwood residents to get the city to enforce by-laws has moved online with the launch of www.problemproperties.co.za “This is a service so that people can track the progress of their complaints,” said initiator Niki Moore, adding that it would encourage the municipality to speed up investigations and enforce laws.

“And it’s to empower people to feel as if they are taking control of a problem.” Moore said residents were often faced with replies from the city claiming that their complaints were not reported. “This will keep such matters in the public eye and remind the city that it has issues to deal with.”

The campaign which aims for a “win-win” situation, would also involve members belonging to a mailing list among other social media platforms. The site describes problem properties as: “a piece of real estate that has been legitimately purchased but then put to a use that is not in keeping with regulations regarding zoning, planning, building or by-laws. “Residential properties are converted into businesses (which includes unregulated accommodation), with concomitant overcrowding, noise, traffic, pollution, and a strain on infrastructure or services.”

eThekwini Municipality spokesman Msawakhe Mayisela said yesterday the city welcomed any initiative that sought to assist it to move forward. “However, I have not yet made time to go through this website, as a result I reserve our comment.” Meanwhile, the city has said the owner of the Westville house in a state of decay as reported by the Independent on Saturday last week had until April 18 to resume renovation work. “The property in question is monitored and was last inspected in January where a section 11 notice was issued,” said Mayisela.