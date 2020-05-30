Property sales on hold as Pietermaritzburg deeds office closed by Covid-19

Durban - If you plan to buy or sell property, you’ll have to put those plans on hold because the Pietermaritzburg deeds office is closed until further notice. The office made the announcement this week, saying there would be no lodgements, fees or registrations until further communication. Chairperson at Stowell Attorneys, Public Notaries and Conveyancers, Ruppert Edwardes, told the Independent on Saturday the Legal Practice Council issued a circular confirming the office had been closed because of a Covid-19 case. Edwardes said there had been no further communication. “No further communication has been made but I’m sure the office will follow the necessary steps in ensuring the building is sanitised and ready for employees to come back to work,” he said. A property seller from Pinetown, who asked to remain anonymous, said she had taken a huge blow because of the closure.

She was in the process of selling her flat before the level 5 lockdown in March, but everything had to be put on hold until the office reopened .

Deeds offices, responsible for the registration, management and maintenance of the property registry of South Africa, were to be allowed to open from May 13 across the country, because they were listed as an essential government and administrative service.

“This has been the hardest time of my life. Since lockdown started I lost my job, so now I’m waiting for my money from the flat’s sale.

“I cannot pay my rent. My landlords said they understand but they are pensioners and they need the money. I feel awful because I don’t know if they even have food. I’ve had to borrow money from friends and family just to buy food.”