Protests, screening as Durban prepares homeless for lockdown

Durban - Hundreds of homeless people gathered at Durban’s Exhibition Centre to be tested for communicable disease symptoms, including tuberculosis, HIV and Covid-19, and allocated accommodation. They were segregated into men and women and children, as well as healthy, showing symptoms and showing serious symptoms. Some had been taken there by police after spending the night at a temporary shelter at Moses Mabhida Stadium; others walked from hangouts like Durban Station and parks. “Tests for each person last about 15 minutes,” said eThekwini deputy mayor Belinda Scott, adding that the venue had been secured at 5pm on Thursday and people had burnt the midnight oil to get the screening up and running by early yesterday. There were moments of unrest from people saying they were hungry.

At about mid-morning, siren- wailing police cars swarmed on the testing area as homeless people protested that they were hungry.

“We need the co-operation of the (homeless) people because we have to stop the whole process every time there is unrest,” Scott said. “We are feeding people on a shift system.”

Nomvula Shale of the NGO feeding scheme Siphilangomusa put the riotous behaviour down to people suffering drug withdrawal symptoms.

Some stormed out of a gate and into the streets after having been let in 50 at a time for screening.

“The addicts are angry, anxious and confused,” Shale said.

“They want to go back into the streets. If they do, the soldiers will take care of them.”

A heroin addict who has lived at Durban Station for the past five months and said he was “okay for now and not suffering withdrawal symptoms”, confirmed that the anger, anxiety and confusion was exactly how people would be feeling.

Others saw benefits of a roof over their heads for the night ahead and were peaceful.

“I was picked up at the bridge (by police) and told to come here. I’ve been crashing outside,” said Stefan van den Berg.

“I am now hoping to be able to go into a shelter.”

Scott said that by early afternoon people had been pacified after being separated into groups of 50.

She said the screening would continue throughout the lockdown.

“People who test negative now may later be positive.”

On hand at the screening centre are mental health professionals who can give anti-depressants to those with prescriptions as well as medication against pain.

While some of the healthy would be housed in tents at locations scattered around the city, those needing more isolation would be in solid, brick buildings including the Strollers shelter and the YMCA.

Other shelters would be available pending demand.

“There will not be a homeless person left out of this programme,” Scott said.

The city provided buses from the exhibition centre to the different accommodation centres.

“Half-full so that social distancing can be maintained.”

Anyone who displayed serious symptoms would be immediately be ferried to Addington Hospital.

Scott said the city’s homeless population was down from its usual number of 3000 to 4000, probably because many had left the city for their rural home areas ahead of the lockdown.

Scott called the exercise an opportunity to get to know more about the city’s homeless people and added that in the second quarter of the year organised shelters would be erected for homeless people in various parts of the city.