Durban - The Public Servants Association has voiced concerns about the safety of field social workers employed by the Department of Social Development in KZN.
This was after reports of 14 hijackings of social workers on duty in the last six months.
The PSA said as far back as October 2017 it had tabled the matter at the department's labour relations forums requesting that the department installs trackers on the vehicles.
PSA provincial manager Mlungisi Ndlovu said during the hijackings employees belongings were stolen and they were not compensated for their losses.
“The Department still refuses to install tracking devices in these government vehicles and to obtain comprehensive insurance cover. Employees have also not received counselling from the Department,” said Ndlovu.