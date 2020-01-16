PSA general manager and two top executives suspended









General manager Ivan Fredricks has been suspended pending an investigation into the appointment of a firm of attorneys. Durban - The Public Servants Association has suspended three of its top executives. General manager Ivan Fredricks, his deputy Tahir Maepa, and Eastern Cape provincial manager Thami Makuzeni have been suspended as of January 15. The decision was made at a special board meeting on January 14. PSA president Lufuno Mulaudzi said the board had met on December 11 to initiate an independent investigation into the alleged irregular appointment of a legal firm by the PSA that represented three of its structures at the Labour Court. In a letter seen by the Independent on Saturday, the decision to suspend the three was taken after the board received a recommendation from Fundudzi Forensic Services which was appointed to investigate the alleged irregular appointment of Mafa Attorneys. In the letter, the board said the suspension was to avoid interference in the investigation. Mulaudzi said the precautionary suspension was in no way an implication of guilt on the part of the suspended employees. “This is to allow for this investigation to be conducted in an environment which is free from interference and/or the possibility of evidence being withheld or tampered with,” he said.

However, a well placed source told the Independent on Saturday that the suspension was due to inhouse fighting between board members and the administration. “The Mafa Attorneys story is just a cover up for the fact that some of the board members want to be part of the administration and operations,” he said.

Part of the suspension conditions are that three executives should not speak to the media.

However another source close to one the suspended executives, who asked to keep their identity anonymous, said: "All the PSA had to do was access its systems and check properly and they will find there was no irregular appointment of any legal firm." He added that ever since the new board took over, it’s been "one thing after the other", saying they wanted to interfere with administration and operations. “We will not stand in the way of the investigation,” he said.