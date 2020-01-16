Durban - The Public Servants Association has suspended three of its top executives.
General manager Ivan Fredricks, his deputy Tahir Maepa, and Eastern Cape provincial manager Thami Makuzeni have been suspended as of January 15. The decision was made at a special board meeting on January 14.
PSA president Lufuno Mulaudzi said the board had met on December 11 to initiate an independent investigation into the alleged irregular appointment of a legal firm by the PSA that represented three of its structures at the Labour Court.
In a letter seen by the Independent on Saturday, the decision to suspend the three was taken after the board received a recommendation from Fundudzi Forensic Services which was appointed to investigate the alleged irregular appointment of Mafa Attorneys. In the letter, the board said the suspension was to avoid interference in the investigation.
Mulaudzi said the precautionary suspension was in no way an implication of guilt on the part of the suspended employees. “This is to allow for this investigation to be conducted in an environment which is free from interference and/or the possibility of evidence being withheld or tampered with,” he said.