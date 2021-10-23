Punjab siblings turn heads into canvasses

Rajwinder Singh Sidhu and Gurwinder Singh Sidhu give haircuts shaped in images of the customer's choice. In a small salon in a nondescript town in northern India, a haircut is not just a trim or a crew cut but an opportunity to get some art embossed on the back of your head. Brothers Rajwinder Singh Sidhu and Gurwinder Singh Sidhu in Dabwali town in India's Punjab state, are now famous in their small part of the world for giving haircuts shaped in images of the customer's choice.

From the Taj Mahal, complete with its many turrets and towers, to a lifelike portrait of pop star Michael Jackson, the brothers use a range of trimmers, scissors and pencils, among other tools, to get every minute detail of hairdos correct. Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, 31, a barber, gives the finishing touches to the hair of a customer after making a hair tattoo in the shape of a lion on his head inside their shop in Dabwali town, in Punjab, India. REUTERS/Sunil Kataria "In the beginning we used to give anyone we could get hold of free haircuts so that we could practice our skills on them. Some days we used to practice till 2am, because during the day we used to run the regular salon," said Rajwinder, the younger of the two brothers. These days the brothers, aged 29 and 31, charge anywhere between $20-$30 for their special hairdos, and say they have plans to take their business outside of India as well.