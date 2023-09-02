Pupil excited to join UKZN’s STEM MentHer programme

Durban - Hillcrest High School Grade 12 pupil Maia Klijnstra, 17, is excited to join the MentHer programme hosted by the University of KwaZulu-Natal. The science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programme provides the opportunity for young female pupils interested in the field to be guided by mentors.

Maia, one of 11 pupils in the programme, wants to become a synthetic chemist after completing her BSc degree in chemistry. The experienced and accomplished female mentors will empower and guide them along their educational and professional journeys. Eleven female pupils who will participate in the STEM MentHer programme launched by the School of Mathematics, Statistics & Computers at UKZN are, from left, Akeesha Maharaj, Thokozani Nene, Tamica Singh, Maia Klijnstra, Mishka Maharaj, Jyothi Ramdhani, Tumelo Mbatha, Zaahira Khan, Rejente Dorasamy, Tarika Harilal and Misbah Hussain. Picture: Supplied Speaking to the “Independent on Saturday”, Maia said she expected to grasp the skills required in the field she wants to venture into after furthering her studies.

“I am really grateful and thankful to my science teacher who nominated me for the programme,” she said. “I was incredibly willing because I felt it would have an impact in obtaining the skills that could enable me to help my fellow mates who are aiming to move into the same field. It is such an amazing opportunity to be given a chance to work with talented women who not only knew what I was going through in the trials, finals, applying and being a woman in STEM, but also had the ability to support me through all of it,” she said. Thirteen mentors were selected by UKZN to ensure that each pupil’s aspirations aligned with their mentor’s expertise, allowing for a tailored and impactful mentorship experience.

The others named for the programme are Rejente Dorasamy (Greenbury Secondary School), Tarika Harilal (Danville Girls’ School), Misbah Hussain (Maritzburg Muslim School for Girls), Zaahira Khan (Maritzburg Muslim School for Girls), Akeesha Maharaj (Greenbury Secondary School), Mishka Maharaj (Port Shepstone High School), Tumelo Mbatha (Pinetown Girls’ High), Thokazani Nene (Inanda Seminary School), Jyothi Ramdhani (Avonford Secondary School) and Tamica Singh (Kharwastan Secondary School). Klijnstra was paired with two mentors, Dr Chevarra Hansraj and Shavani Naicker. She will participate in the programme for four years along with her four-year degree. “I have made use of both my incredible mentors who always give me the best advice involving the profession I am aiming for. The opportunities they have set up for me have helped me with further applications,” added the pupil.

Dr Cerene Rathilal from the School of Mathematics, Statistics & Computer Science said the programme aimed to break gender barriers and stereotypes while inspiring young girls and demonstrating to them that they could establish fulfilling careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. STEM MentHer was launched last year in June and currently runs at the University of Johannesburg, Stellenbosch University and UKZN. It will be launched at UCT and the University of Pretoria next year.