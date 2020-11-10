Pupils help create nursery at school

Durban - The Birches Pre-Primary School in Sarnia is a nursery in more ways than one. While 6-year-old Motheo Nkhoesa is having fun pushing a trolley, it’s not a toy but one that is carrying school parent Sipho Thabethe’s aloe vera and other saplings to his car. Thabethe plans to start a garden this summer. Another parent, Cayley Roos, at the fortnightly sale from the school’s farm stall in the parking lot, reflected on how the “green” influence of the school had rubbed off on her daughter, Arizona. “She wants to start a vegetable garden but, for now, the dogs won’t allow it.” Everything sold at the store is grown or raised on the school property, which is also the stomping ground of 103 kids. The school has won a string of environmental and entrepreneurship awards.

Drainpipes that drop down from the gutters of the school’s prefabricated buildings deposit the latest rainwater into huge buckets. Another feeds water into a food forest where monkeys take the pawpaws, bananas and granadillas that have been purposefully planted, along with butternuts that have cropped up on the compost heap.

“They eat a lot but they also leave a lot,” said principal Scilla Edmonds who values water highly having grown up in water scarce Botswana where the currency, the pula, is named after the Setswana word for rain.

Motheo Nkhoesa on trolley duty when the car park at The Birches Pre-Primary School in Sarnia takes the look of a farmer’s fresh produce market and nursery. Picture: Duncan Guy

Free-range eggs are a hit. They come from the chicken coop beside the playground, which the children enter to feed the chickens.

“I say ‘come chickey’,” little egg seller Arizona Roos said, describing how it’s done.

Other behind-the-scenes work involves transplanting shrubs into recycled plastic bottles designed to include a water reservoir.

Harvesting seeds from plants forms part of the food production cycle. A notice under a handsome bean plant, growing in a tyre, reminds anyone tempted to pick a bean that they are not for eating.

Children sell produce grown or produced at the school at the school’s farm stall. Picture: Duncan Guy

Among the many plants grown at The Birches is iboza (ginger bush), a traditional Zulu remedy for sore throats.

“People have proudly shown us how it works,” said Edmonds.

A teacher has also demonstrated that geraniums grown on the property can cure earache, she added.

The Birches’ “greenness” extends into entrepreneurial activity. Bottles of worm tea and non-toxic weed zapper alongside goods such as bead brackets and ice lollies also form part of little enterprises the children run.

Edmonds said the way any other school can achieve The Birches’ level of self-sufficiency is to “take it one step at a time”.

“And join organisations like Eco Schools, Water Explorers, Global Sustainable Schools and Teach a Man to Fish. They’re great to share ideas with and to set goals, one year at a time.”

