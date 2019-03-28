Picture it the setting is tranquil, the mood is set for complete relaxation, you’re on the massage table anticipating that moment when skillful kneading will release the tension in your aching muscles. Only this time you’ve signed on for a new type of therapy and crossed off the kneading box and ticked the squeezing one instead.

And your therapists today are going to be four 1.8m long pythons.

Yes, those forked-tongued fiends famous for constricting their prey and swallowing them whole.

All 15kg (each) of them are going to be draped over your face and torso and the snakes will have free rein to slither around as they please, wrapping themselves around your limbs, squeezing as they go along.

Tension release will take on a whole new meaning.

The belly crawlers are also known to use their tongues during these massages. Hope you are not too ticklish.

Snake massage is the latest rage on the new-age therapy scene, but the practice itself has been around for 25years.

A New York “snake priestess”, who calls herself Serpentessa, has been treating her clients to full-body snake massages using 2m-long boa constrictors for more than two decades.

In videos making the rounds on social media, Serpentessa is seen guiding their reptilian bodies over her clients as they slither and wrap themselves around limbs and skin.

They move in ways that human hands can’t, leaving the body totally tension-free. Or that is the reasoning.

While this kind of therapy is not for the faith-hearted, it is growing in popularity and spas worldwide are now offering the unusual treatment.

Pythons, which are not venomous, are the snake of choice.

To prevent them from wanting to snack, the snakes are fed 30 minutes before going on duty.

After signing indemnity forms, surely as long as pythons, customers are warned to adhere to certain rules to ensure the experience stays pleasant.

No raised voices: you don’t want the snake thinking you are a predator or worse, prey. Don’t blow air at them, it’s apparently painful for the slithering therapists. Avoid sudden, jerky movements for obvious reasons.

Fear, though, is said to be part of the appeal. They cost between R500 and R700 for a 90-minute session.