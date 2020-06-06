Quarantine fears keep SA citizens abroad

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - More than 200 South Africans are stuck in Eswatini fearing to come back to South Africa because they are scared of quarantine sites and don’t know where they’ll end up. Sharon Singh, 49, from Richards Bay is among those stuck in Eswatini with her 15-year-old son Ashil. Singh had driven her son to his father in Eswatini. She had hoped to make it through the border in time but said traffic was so congested on that day she could not get through the border on time. The Singh family didn’t anticipate the lockdown lasting so long, so at the beginning of last month they started communicating with the South African Embassy at Eswatini for permission to return to Richards Bay. “They asked for all the required documents. We sent them. There was no response. We sent numerous mails but got nothing. The announcement had been made by the minister of Home Affairs that we are allowed to go home.

“Another thing, why should we quarantine so far from home? We’re from Richards Bay in KZN and they want to quarantine us in Mpumalanga,” said Singh.

On Wednesday, an official from the High Commissioner’s office in Eswatini called to inform her that she and her son would be allowed to cross the border and would be kept at a quarantine site in Mpumalanga for 14 days. When asked where exactly Mpumalanga the quarantine site was, the official said she did not know where.

In a recorded phone call between Signh’s husband Raymond and an official from the High Commission’s office, the official can be heard saying she does not know where the quarantine site will be, that she was just calling to confirm if they received an email informing them to be at the office at 8am on Thursday so they could be transported to a quarantine site in South Africa.

“The quarantine site is a selected facility by the government, here at the embassy we have no knowledge of where the quarantine site is,” the official said.

Department of Health spokesperson Lwazi Manzi said anyone coming into the country would be quarantined at the province where they enter.

Regarding people who tested positive for Covid-19 in the country, Manzi said they had the option to self-isolate at home.

“If it’s not possible for people to quarantine at home for whatever reason, they must go into a facility. The issue of the facility itself is handled by the Department of Public Works,” he said.

Department of Public Works spokesperson Zara Nicholson said the department had no control of allowing people to quarantine in their homes, saying that was determined by the Department of Health and Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

She, however, could not confirm the place of quarantine in Mpumalanga by the time of publication.