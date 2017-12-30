A large boulder was allegedly thrown from an overhead bridge on the N2 between Tongaat and Ballito last night killing two people. Picture : IPSS Medical Rescue

DURBAN - MORE than R100000 has been raised as a reward for information leading to the prosecution of suspects believed to have thrown a boulder at the Haffejee family’s vehicle killing a brother and sister.

Amina Haffejee, 16, and her brother Abdur Raheem, 7, were travelling on the N2 towards Stanger on Wednesday night when a boulder was thrown at their vehicle.

Abdur Raheem was sitting behind the front passenger seat, which Amina occupied.

The driver of the vehicle drove straight to the Alberlito Hospital, but both were declared dead. They were buried on Thursday.

Outraged over the incident, DA MP Dean Macpherson initiated a reward for information leading to the conviction of the suspects, and he has garnered support from across the country.

“I put forward R5000 as a reward, and challenged businesses and citizens to add to this. Within a few hours of posting it on social media, we are sitting at more than R100000 as a reward,” said Macpherson.

The incident brought back memories of his stepmother Debby Macpherson’s encounter with rock throwers.

A few years ago, rocks were thrown at her car while she was travelling near the Black Burn bridge on the N2 between uMhlanga and Sibaya. She managed to speed off.

“I was so heartbroken reading about this family that has had to bury two children. We cannot let criminals get away with this. I have had messages of support from around the country with people who have had similar experiences,” he said.

Several private investigators have also contacted Macpherson and said they would inform communities near the area where the incident took place about the reward if there was information that could lead to a prosecution.

.Macpherson can be contacted on [email protected]

