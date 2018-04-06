DURBAN - The fraud, corruption and money laundering case against former economic development and tourism MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu and seven others was adjourned to August in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court.

Mabuyakhulu appeared briefly in court alongside his co-accused Caesar Walter Mkhize, Mabheleni Leewise Ntuli, Mzwandile Ninela, Nonhlanhla Ninela, Nothando Zungu, Ntokozo Ndlovu and Zandile Njabulo Mkhize.

The matter is in relation to the R28million paid for the North Sea Jazz Festival meant to have taken place in Durban in 2012 but which never materialised.

Magistrate Christophiner Mazibuko adjourned the matter to August 22 for a high court date to be set.

Companies belonging to the accused are also cited in the matter, bringing the total number of accused in the case to 16.

These companies include Desmond Khalid Golding, DMD Capital, Ishashalazi Production CC, Ishinga Holdings, Maqhoboza Traders CC, Shaka Holdings, Soft Skills Communications 100 CC and Supersize Investment 20 CC.

Despite the festival being cancelled, it is alleged that the accuseds’ companies received payment for the festival.

THE INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY