Raising the bar for charity

Durban - A hero who has stepped up to make a difference. That is how Durban Child and Youth Care Centre's Nicolette Modicka described Durban powerlifter, Chris Dranias, 37, who will attempt to break a South African record today . Dranias, a champion powerlifter and personal trainer, will attempt to break the powerlifting, deadlift record held by South African Strongman, Gerrit Badenhorst. Between 1988 and 1990, Badenhorst won three world titles in the World Powerlifting Congress organisation, including the deadlift at 402,5 kg. Badenhorst was also eight times South Africa's Strongest Man. This week, Dranias, who weighs in at 140kg, said he would attempt to lift 405 kg.

He has been training for the past two years for the attempt at Badenhorst’s 30-year record and was happy to be raising funds for the children's home at the same time.

"I've been powerlifting for 22 years and I'm looking to break the 30-year record Gerrit Badenhorst set it in 1990, which at that time, was a world record," said Dranias, who added he eats a “lot of red meat” to build his strength.

The current world record is held by Icelandic, Game of Thrones actor and strongman, Hafthor Bjornsson, who set the record for the deadlift in May this year when he lifted 501kg.

Dranias confirmed his attempt will be unofficial as it's not a competition due to Covid-19 restrictions, but that he decided to do it for charity.

He has supported the Durban Child and Youth Care Centre in the past and said he realised the huge impact that the pandemic has had on the organisation.

Nicolette Modicka from the centre said the organisation has had to deal with an operational shortfall of R4.9 million this year.

"Words are not enough to express our heartfelt thanks to Chris for the incredible kindness and compassion he has shown to us at this time.

"Covid-19 and the national lockdown presented unprecedented challenges to our country, economy and world of work. Business has not been normal for anyone, which is why we are so thankful for local heroes like Chris who have stepped up to make a difference.

"We often think that big corporates or institutes have the capacity to bring about significant change, but Chris is an example of how an individual who is determined to do good, can do great things."

"Powerlifting for charity, what a way to give back," said Modicka.

She added that the centre had to close their Siyakhula Rehabilitation Centre earlier this year.

"We still have a huge operational shortfall of R4.9 million this year for which we have had to fundraise. We still have a total of R1.5 million which we need to raise to continue to support our children.

"Chris has literally raised the bar for individuals, proving that everyone can make a difference.

"We are forever grateful to our community of friends and family who have helped us at a time when it was most difficult to do so," said Modicka.

She added that Dranias had also arranged for the centre to receive cereal and energy bars, non-perishable food items, 20kg of chicken, and raised cash donations totalling R27 300.

Formerly known as the Durban Children’s Home, Durban Child and Youth Care Centre provides care for children who have been orphaned, abandoned, neglected or abused.

The record breaking attempt will take place at CrossFit Shumba, 11a Glen Anil Street at 10am. Entrance fee is a donation to the Durban Child and Youth Care Centre.

For more information go to www.dch.org.za or email [email protected]

