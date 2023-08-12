Durban - A Chatsworth rape survivor has launched an outreach desk to help tackle abuse of women and children and domestic violence. Thevan Dhavraj, director of SA Outreach and Emergency Services, said at the opening of the anti-abuse office at Summit Primary School on Wednesday that the team was excited and ready to assist people seeking help.

“Chatsworth was in dire need of this office because of the rising cases in gender-based and domestic violence. As a rape survivor myself, there were not many services to assist me at that time. I wanted to create a safe place where a victim can get personal attention and where they can be comforted while getting the assistance they need. My rights were violated by a relative and I was asked by family members not to speak about it,” he said. “A victim will receive all the help they could want from our team. Our goal is to create a safer place for them and to be able to get assistance, without being turned away or pushed around; neither must a victim suffer any secondary abuse,” said Dhavraj. The organisation will operate 24 hours a day and plans to expand to other regions.

Co-founder and director of SA Outreach and Emergency Services Tootsie Francis, Brandon Pillay, Pastor Deon Maistry and Thevan Dhavraj (co- founder) at the opening of the organisation’s office in Chatsworth to tackle gender-based and domestic violence in the area. Picture: Supplied SA Outreach and Emergency Services’ anti-violence office is stationed in Summit Primary School. It is divided into two five-person teams specialising in different fields, such as medical, legal, youth, outreach team and gender-based. “We need more people to jump on board, especially businesses, to help us help our victims. We believe we can save hundreds of marriages and assist struggling partners become stronger so they could fix their issues and make better decisions,” added Dhavraj. The organisation currently has 35 volunteers and more people will be trained.

SA Outreach and Emergency Services was initiated in 2020 by Tootsie Francis and Dhavraj. They can be contacted at 073 226 5657 or 063 405 2322. Summit Primary School principal Arleen Ramlall said she was ready to help pupils and their families. “It is not easy for educators to deal with children raised in abusive homes. These are the kinds of issues that need professional help from experts and I believe that having the organisation will assist whenever we encounter such situations,” said Ramlall.