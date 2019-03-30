eight-year-old Durban girl Sandiswa Njilo needs a blood stem cell transplant after being diagnosed with the rare disorder Fanconi anaemia.

Durban - A rare genetic disease that mainly affects bone marrow has placed 8-year-old Sandiswa Njilo at high risk of certain cancers. Born in uMlazi, Sandiswa was diagnosed a year ago with Fanconi anaemia. She desperately needs a blood stem cell transplant. With assistance from the Sunflower Fund, a targeted public donor recruitment drive will be held at uMlazi Mega City from 10am to 4pm today in the hope of finding a donor match.

Her mother, Ayanda Njilo, said her little girl is playful and loves to write and draw. She can often be found laughing, dancing and playing with friends.

“She loves cartoons, Uzalo and Generations - every soap. She’s a TV person. Besides that, she likes to play games on a cellphone and her favourite food is noodles. She can have that all the time. She’s just so full of love,” said Njilo.

Sandiswa also enjoys school and learning new things, but since her diagnosis has been unable to go to school, which has been hard for her to understand.

Said Njilo: “She can’t be around other kids at school because her immune system is so weak that she would pick up flu or whatever else someone had.”

She said her daughter’s health had been a battle. “It started a few years ago. She would have a high temperature and a fever every now and then. If she fell, she would bruise easily and the wound would take a long time to heal. At 7, she was limping when she tried to walk. We noticed this and it led to us finding out her white blood cells were not functioning properly.”

Njilo is a single mother to Sandiswa and her 11-year-old sister and she said dealing with Sandiswa’s condition had been a strain. “It has been really hard. Sometimes she’ll be fine, but at other times she’s weak and tired. She can’t speak properly or eat. She looks like someone who has just had a stroke. My 11-year-old also finds it tough to handle.”

Njilo said Sandiswa needed a blood transfusion every month. “Right now, that’s what she depends on.”

Donor recruitment and education support specialist for the Sunflower Fund in KwaZulu-Natal, Xolani Hlongwane, said patients of colour or mixed ethnicity were at a disadvantage due to an under-representation in the global donor pool.

For information, visit www.sunflowerfund.org