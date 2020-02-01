Rare threatened cycads replanted in Durban









Land and environment manager, Ayanda Duma, plants an ancient cycad at Mount Edgecombe Country Club. With almost 70% of cycad species threatened with extinction, the planting of 14 in the Mount Edgecombe Country Club Conservancy saw an important step being taken to preserve them. There are seven species with fewer than 100 plants left in the wild, and this week’s ceremonial planting saw the culmination of months of difficult work, including extracting and transporting the rare plants. The conservancy, based in the heart of uMhlanga, received the cycads from resident Dr Karan Nair, who started his collection more than 30 years ago in Verulam. The conservancy’s chief executive Desiree Stone said: “Cycads are facing possible extinction and as such, fully grown cycads are extremely rare plants. “We feel strongly that we need to do our bit to safeguard this prehistoric plant.

“Our land and environment team faced a mammoth task of extracting these cycads - they even had to use a crane to lift a number of them. Their extraction and transportation proved to be a challenging task because there was a high risk of damage to the plants.”

Land and environmental manager Ayanda Duma said they were growing the diversification of flora and fauna on the estate. "We also want to ensure that our fragile ecosystem is as balanced as possible with as many indigenous plants as possible.

“Indigenous plants make the most of the local environment and bolster the local ecosystem. They don’t need excessive amounts of water and can withstand the local bugs and insects, so you’ll have fewer reasons to even consider using toxic chemicals to keep the plants free of pests and diseases,” she said, adding that each cycad would be named and have a plaque for educational purposes.

Cycads have increasingly dwindled, becoming an endangered species in South Africa primarily because of illegal harvesting for landscaping purposes. This exploitation has devastated many wild cycad populations.

Cycads have often been referred to as “living fossils”. The genus Cycas is considered to be one of the primitive plant groups, having naked seeds, and is botanically classified under gymnosperms, existing for about 300million years.

Until recently, it was thought that the plants were remnants of the Jurassic period, 145million years ago, but more recent research from UC Berkeley in the US has proposed that cycads stem from an evolutionary explosion which took place about 12million years ago.