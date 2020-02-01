There are seven species with fewer than 100 plants left in the wild, and this week’s ceremonial planting saw the culmination of months of difficult work, including extracting and transporting the rare plants.
The conservancy, based in the heart of uMhlanga, received the cycads from resident Dr Karan Nair, who started his collection more than 30 years ago in Verulam.
The conservancy’s chief executive Desiree Stone said: “Cycads are facing possible extinction and as such, fully grown cycads are extremely rare plants.
“We feel strongly that we need to do our bit to safeguard this prehistoric plant.