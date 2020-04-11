Readers open their hearts after our story on Durban's cat feeders

Durban - Durbanites reacted with huge compassion after the Independent on Saturday’s story last week about feral cats caught in locked down buildings and passages across the city, while feeders go out to different spots to feed the feral cat colonies which can be reached. Cats of Durban’s Niki Moore said this week that they had received substantial donations after the story and wanted to thank people who had come forward. “We thank all those out there who look after animals in times of crisis because it shows a depth of character, selflessness and empathy,” she said. “Animals as pets are important for they play a large role in people’s lives - either for companionship, security or psychological support. “A mark of civilisation is when people care for the helpless, the vulnerable and the dependent, whether they are animals or human,” said Moore.

The feeding of feral cats falls under animal care in the essential services list during the Covid-19 lockdown. This was granted in a last-minute court order secured in the Durban High Court by advocate Andre Stokes and advocate Damien Bond on the day the lockdown started, allowing feeders to go to the areas they are needed.

During the first week of lockdown, Stokes who owns the Nine Lives Sanctuary in Waterfall, said he came across a number of locked buildings and passages in the CBD where feral cats were trapped and unable to access food.

He said on Thursday that this week he managed to open up two gates in one passage, enabling the cats trapped by the gates, to get out and be fed

“We just don’t know how many cats are in the locked buildings, but we are feeding where we can,” said Stokes.

Feral cat feeder Rodney Claassens has been feeding at 16 different locations every day, after taking on double the normal number of cat colonies he feeds daily.

“It’s crazy - each day it’s taking me about four hours to get to all the stations and I’m also doing cat rescues, pick-ups and drop-offs,” he said.

“Also, a lot of cats at work places normally get fed on leftovers by staff, but now there are no staff around, so the cats sit and wait for me. They know I’m going to bring that one meal a day.”

Here's how you can help

Pawfect Nation is trying to get food out to feeders in areas not close to supplies, or who cannot afford the food. If no provisions are made now, the animals will be left without food during this period and this is what we must avoid from happening.

If bulk food donations come in now, feeders who have made friends with residents in the townships can arrange to deliver food to those people so they can continue to feed the animals.

Pawfect Nation feeds feral and stray animals that are not in shelters, so they have asked for bags, cans or pouches of cat and dog food. If you can help, please email [email protected]

Arrangements will be made by feeders who have permits to collect donations and deliver to those who feed the animals.

Durban and Coastal SPCA, and Kloof SPCA have been hard hit because their fundraising events, thrift shops, tea gardens and charity shops have closed. If you clean your home during the shutdown, put aside unwanted goods you can donate when the lockdown is lifted.

Here's where to make donations

Kloof & Highway SPCA: First National Bank Account Number: 50730485741 Branch code: 221526 Type: Cheque Account Visit kloofspca.co.za for details.

SPCA Durban and Coastal: First National Bank Branch code: 220226 Account Number: 62238932893 Account name: SPCA Durban Visit spcadbn.org.za for details.

Animal Anti-Cruelty League: Standard Bank Account number: 051350521 Branch: Durban North Code: 042826 Website: aacl.co.za/branches-durban

Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife: First National Bank Business Account: 50770230859 Durban Main Branch: 221426 Visit crowkzn.co.za

Cats of Durban: Standard Bank Account Number: 056 592 523 Branch code: 042526 Website: https://catsofdurban.wixsite.com/catsofdurban/donate