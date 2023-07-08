Ready for Romania

Durban - Durban’s troupe who will represent South Africa at the World Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Romania have travelled there from neighbouring Bulgaria where they won a silver medal in a warm-up event.

The silver-medal-winning South African team alongside the winning home team at a warm-up event in Bulgaria to the World Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Romania. Picture: Supplied

Coach Tayla Henry told the Independent on Saturday, in a string of WhatsApp messages, that the troupe came second, after the host country, in the team competition at the Prize of Julieta Shishmanova club event in the city of Burgas.