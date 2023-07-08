Independent Online
Ready for Romania

Naluthando Mbelu is raised by her Durban teammates in the troupe representing South Africa in Bulgaria, at a warm-up event to the World Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Romania. Picture: Supplied

Published 4h ago

Durban - Durban’s troupe who will represent South Africa at the World Junior Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Romania have travelled there from neighbouring Bulgaria where they won a silver medal in a warm-up event.

Coach Tayla Henry told the Independent on Saturday, in a string of WhatsApp messages, that the troupe came second, after the host country, in the team competition at the Prize of Julieta Shishmanova club event in the city of Burgas.

“Our gymnasts have gained much-needed experience before we head to Romania for the Junior World Championships,” she wrote.

“The audience loved the African-inspired rope routine and the energy and smiles they brought to the routine.”

The championships were scheduled to start yesterday.

The troupe is made up of Almone Bosch, 12, and Amy Rose George, 13, of Our Lady of Fatima Dominican Convent; Buhle Ngcobo, 14, of Ridge Park College; Zoey Mhlungu, 13, a homeschooler; Naluthando Mbelu, 13, of Maris Stella School and Caitlin Martin, 14, of Durban Girls’ High School.

The Independent on Saturday

