Recycling growing with the times

Durban - Ubiquitous plastic cooldrink bottles are being collected in earnest. Waste collectors have become more interested in them after a temporary ban on the export of scrap metals introduced earlier this month and the resulting drop in prices offered for it, according to people in the game.

“They are definitely turning to plastic,” said Riaan Coetzer who has a recycling outfit in Ballito. Further up the coast, in Empangeni, Nokubonga Mnyango confirmed the same trend. She has been able to keep an exact tab of what comes in and how it impacts on her books by being part of a pilot project that uses blockchain technology and the BanQu app to build a national digital record of recyclables collected by waste pickers and sold to buy-back centres.

Waste pickers, who also may use the BanQu app, have digital proof of the revenue they receive for recyclables through their participation in Project Up, an initiative of the PET Recycling Company (Petco). “The project, funded by the Coca Cola Foundation, has already yielded positive results just over a year in, helping grassroots businesses integrate into the formalised waste recycling sector and increasing the volume of recyclable plastics and other materials received by buy-back centres,” said a Petco statement. By providing a permanent record, buy-back centres give waste pickers digital – and legitimate – proof of the revenue they receive for the recyclables they sell, while buy-back centres benefit from detailed data on the kinds of materials they receive and the value of those materials to their businesses.

This knowledge enables them to pinpoint potential new recycling streams to focus on to grow their revenue, the statement added. “It allows us to have longevity because we know how to read the data. What are our trading volumes and how do we maintain them? If we drop, what can we do better? We can go back through our historical data records online and see what worked. I gained business insights that I didn’t think I needed but which have come in very useful,” said Refilwe Ramadikela, a recycler in Mpumalanga. According to Petco vice-chairperson and Coca-Cola’s sustainability director for Africa, David Drew, one of the key benefits of the BanQu system is the insights it provides into the waste economy.

“With more than R10 million worth of transactions representing over 4 000 tons of recyclables, we are beginning to reach a point at which our data has sufficient scale and diversity to provide a credible basis for analysis. By looking at this data, we can not only begin to understand the market better but also use these insights to support and grow the informal waste economy,” said Drew. He said one of the more important relationships to understand was how factors like price and demand affected collection. For instance, the recycling industry has long known that bottles made of clear or blue PET – polyethylene terephthalate – fetch a higher price for waste pickers than green or amber PET.

Interim BanQu data clearly shows the impact of this price differential on collection rates. “The BanQu data shows that while clear or blue PET is estimated to represent about 85% of the beverage bottle market, it represents 92% of the post-consumer PET collected and traded on BanQu. This suggests that the price premium translates into a higher collection rate for clear bottles versus green and amber PET bottles,” he said. While price was a key driver of collection rates, Drew said it was also clear that this was not the only relevant factor.

“The BanQu data also consistently shows that K4 cardboard represents the highest fraction of recyclables traded in terms of volume (46%) and value (32%), which are both higher than cardboard’s approximate share of the packaging market (26%). This is interesting because the pricing of K4 is generally very similar to that of amber PET and significantly less than clear PET. “In contrast, aluminium beverage cans are typically the most valuable recyclable traded but represent only about 1% of volume and 3% of the value. As such, we can conclude that price is not the only factor driving collection, with factors like availability, tradeability, and consistency in demand for materials playing an important role in determining what is collected and what isn’t,” he said. While some waste pickers were initially hesitant about the system, they became excited about it after receiving SMS receipts for their transactions, helping to build a permanent digital record of their earnings, said Gauteng recycler Zolani Fololo, adding: “They now have records of what they are doing and they can see how much they make each month.”