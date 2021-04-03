Remembrance and Resurrection for Durban beachfront

Durban - Twelve Christian surfers marked Easter with the beauty of dawn in the sea near uShaka during a ‘paddle out’, an ocean ceremony and memorial circle typically held for a fallen friend, but this year to remember Christ’s supreme sacrifice and honour all those who have lost loved ones to Covid.

Easter is the most auspicious time of the year for Christians, who remember Christ’s death on the cross on Good Friday, and his resurrection from the dead on Easter Sunday. The Denis Hurley Centre invited the surfers to conduct the paddle out as part of its Durban Holy Week programme.

The centre, with 27 of the city’s churches and Christian organisations, has led online prayer and contemplation to give Christians across Durban, from a range of denominations and traditions, a way of collectively marking Holy Week (Monday, March 29 to today).

Footage from the Durban Holy Week is available on [email protected] or https://www.facebook.com/DenisHurleyCentre or http://www.denishurleycentre.org/

The Independent on Saturday wishes its Christian readers a peaceful and blessed Easter, and Jewish readers Chag Pesach sameach.