Repairs carried out at Springfield methane pipeline

“It will probably take us the rest of the day to repair the pipeline,” said Transnet spokesperson Saret Knoetze yesterday.

Durban - Repairs on the Transnet Pipelines’ gas pipeline in Springfield Park were expected to be complete yesterday (Friday) afternoon.

The methane gas leak happened on Thursday evening near the Bisasar Road Landfill site when a tractor loading backhoe (TLB) damaged the pipe.

“The TLB was deployed by a landfill management team to clean up the illegal dumping at the site when the TLB accidentally hit the pipeline,” said Knoetze.

She said that because of a fire on the adjacent landfill site, the Transnet Pipelines team couldn’t immediately access the pipeline to establish the full extent of the damage. As a safety precaution, the pipeline was isolated and gas flow through the pipeline was stopped.