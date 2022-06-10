Repairs to uMhlanga bridge completed with all lanes on N2 open

Durban – Good news for motorists travelling north is that repairs to the Ohlanga River bridge have been completed after damage caused by April’s floods. Mbuyi Mhlanga, an N2 programme manager at the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral), confirmed that all lanes had been opened to traffic today.

Sanral said it had prioritised repairs to the N2 and N3 after the devastating flood damage and these were under way. The roads agency is also working with the provincial and municipal authorities to advance the rebuilding and rehabilitation work required to restore normality to the lives of the people in the province. “Repairs to the M4 and R102, which serve as an alternative route to the N2, are on top of the road repair priority list. We would like to thank the motorists for their patience during the rehabilitation period,” said Mhlanga.

In addition, the payment of toll fees at uThongathi and uMvoti plazas on the N2 toll route remain suspended following the Sanral board’s resolution. This suspension is to assist communities affected by the closure of alternative routes damaged by the floods. The damaged bridge over the Mdloti River on the M4 is causing hardship for residents of La Mercy and Westbrook who now have to travel to the city via Tongaat. “The opening of the uMhlanga river bridge is a positive indication that Sanral is working hard to restore the national network back to its original condition before the devastating floods,” said Mhlanga.

