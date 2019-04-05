Durban - Durban reptile specialist Nick Evans got a lot more than he bargained for when he was asked to capture a 1.8m Nile Monitor lizard from the staff toilets at Zimbali Coastal Resort. The reptile, the size of a small crocodile, was not being moved easily and put up one hell of a fight leaving Evans with some serious scars as he struggled to capture it. Evans tells of his ordeal in a Facebook Post. "I opened the toilet door slowly. The tail was stretched across the doorway and the lizard was up against the door. I opened it a little more, and peered around it. The Monitor was 'standing' up against the door, and looked confused by the human now staring at it. I could now see how big it was - it was huge. I've caught some big Nile Monitors before, but this was looking like the biggest.

"I slowly moved my hand towards its neck. These lizards are so alert. Their eyes, ears and nose are constantly switched on, and they work very well. I suddenly 'lunged' at it, grabbing it just behind its head. I made the mistake of not grabbing the tail same time. This giant Monitor then unleashed hell.

"It immediately turned its body and latched its back feet onto my arm, raking its sharp claws into my arm. The tail came flying up and whipped the GoPro right off my head. It was thrashing around. The sheer power of this lizard was immense. It reminded me of the last young crocodile I caught.

"The claws were digging into me, and it was just becoming a little too unpleasant. I put the lizard on the ground, and released the tail to unhook myself. As I did this, the Monitor started death-rolling like a croc, and I released it. It tried running, but it struggled on the tiles. I grabbed the tail and again, it started swinging around. I pulled it back, trying to keep my feet out of biting distance. I herded it out of the toilet by the tail."

Evans said that those watching the capture freaked out at this point, thinking the lizard was going to charge them.

Reptile expert Nick Evans after he had managed to capture the massive lizard.





"While holding onto its tail, I tried to grab the head again. It took a couple of seconds, but I soon got it. Again, it tried death-rolling. I was struggling to keep it under control as it was just so powerful, and with it constantly trying to spin, I was struggling to keep the claws away from me. I needed to better restrain it, and so I decided to use my body weight. I got the tail between my knees, pressed myself down on it. Now I had some control. It felt like I was catching a crocodile. It certainly was the size of a young croc. I moved my hand under its neck, and held it just down from its head. This made it easier to pick the lizard up, and its front feet couldn't rip into me too bad. I then hoisted up the rest of it."

Evans said that while he was loving this challenging experience, the lizard wasn't. "I wanted to get this over and done with as quick as possible, but the Monitor wasn't making it easy. To be fair, it didn't know I was trying to rescue it. Poor thing thought I was going to kill it."

The decision was taken to re-release the lizard onto the estate. "You'd certainly want to conserve this prized-specimen. It's got amazing genes," he quipped. "Plus, this will help control smaller animal numbers, including snakes. These large predators are so important in our environment."

"I didn't have a bucket big enough to transport it in, so we just put it in the back of my bakkie, letting it roam free in there while we drove to the release site.

The release proved as problematic as the capture with another round of hissing and tail pulling. Evans tells the story: "I had to recapture it and unfortunately squeeze it into the bucket I had (which is big enough for big mambas and curled up pythons). I had to do this because we needed to walk the rest of the way. Getting it out of the back of my bakkie was not easy. I pulled it out by the tail, and in doing so, it tried biting me a few times. That would have hurt," he said.

"After doing this, we weighed it. It weighed just over 11kgs, and measured out at 1.8m. What an absolute monster," he said.

"We carried it down to a small dam. I lay the bucket down and opened it. It stepped out very slowly, at first. Then, when it sensed it had a safe gap to escape, it went for it. It went hurtling down towards the water, and ran straight in. There was a big splash. What a magnificent, spectacular sight! Watching this giant of a lizard go free was just absolutely awesome!" he said.

Evans urged residents at Zimbali to remember that this lizard posed no threat to people. "Unless, you do what I did." he said. "Lizards, like snakes, will always flee rather than fight. They will not attack anyone. So, in essence, they're harmless if left alone.

He also stressed that killing this protected species is illegal.