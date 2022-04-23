Rescuing four-legged victims from flood waters

Durban - Perhaps he slipped into the stormwater drain or was washed away into it by the Durban floods, but the small cat rescued by Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (PACT) on Wednesday night was lucky to survive. The IOS visited the mobile animal clinic in Phoenix this week, which is a partnership between Midmar Veterinary Services and Phoenix Animal Care and Treatment (PACT), when the frightened animal was being brought in for a check-up.

PACT founder Neeri Naidoo said the rescue took place with the help of START and RescueTech the previous night and that the cat had slipped away after being rescued, but was spotted again early the next morning. She said that since the floods, PACT was getting more than 100 calls and at least 70 messages a day about displaced animals “We have had many of the private rescue companies who have made time in between human flood victims to help animal flood victims.

“There are a lot of displaced animals at the moment and it’s likely their families are displaced as well, with homes being washed away. “There was one rescue where a house collapsed at about 1am and the dog was under the house. There was a lot of digging and we got the dog out at about midday the next day and it was immediately taken to the vet, but passed away due to hypothermia,” she said, adding that, amazingly, they had seen pets arriving at community halls a few days after their families ‒ having somehow tracked them down. “This is an unprecedented situation. We all have full time jobs, but have been working around the clock since last week and have had to make time for these rescues, which have doubled.”

She said “the devastation is huge” and the combined loss of life between people and animals would be enormous. PACT have their kennels with Puppy SOS in Hazelmere, which was flooded on the night of the storm, and the Puppy Room was severely damaged during the storm. Naidoo appealed for donations, including dog and cat food, as well as blankets and bowls.

She said the organisation had been started in March 2012 and that the primary focus was on sterilising animals to establish population control for dogs and cats. She highlighted that sterilising one cat or dog could prevent an estimated further 116 000 animals being born over a six-year period. “One Saturday night, I left a friend and saw some boys kicking a red ball around, until I looked again and saw it was a puppy.

“I realised there was a need for animal welfare in the area. These communities don’t even have access to water, so will never have the luxury of going to a vet. “We have sterilised, rehabilitated and re-homed about 50 000 animals. We also do a lot of education projects with children because we want to stop the cycle of neglect and abuse,” said Naidoo, confirming that PACT had partnered with a number of vets to provide services, including a mobile clinic to go into rural areas. PACT serves a wide area, including Phoenix, KwaMashu, Amaoti, Verulam, Tongaat and Ottawa and surrounding communities.

Naidoo also highlighted the need for rabies vaccinations and called on all pet owners to ensure their pets were vaccinated. “We have had cases from Inanda through to Phoenix. Children are at risk as one lick from an infected puppy on a scratch or cut can cause infection. If you don’t get treated within a 72-hour period, there is no cure,” she said, adding that she’d had rabies treatments a number of times after being bitten or scratched by a rabid animal. And with so many displaced dogs wandering the streets since the storm, Naidoo said: “If you feel you have had any exposure, go to your nearest clinic and start treatment immediately.”