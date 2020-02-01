Restraint saved my life, says Karoo farmer after 5 years as an al-Qaeda prisoner









Stephen McGown will speak in Kloof about being an al-Qaeda captive for more than five years. Durban - The simpler we live, the better. What’s going to happen is going to happen. We should control what we can, and otherwise make the most of each day. Karoo farmer Stephen McGown said he learned this after spending five years and eight months “in caveman conditions” as an al-Qaeda prisoner in the Sahara Desert in Mali. He particularly controlled his behaviour towards his captors as he was moved about, avoiding the French military that had come to Mali’s defence. “If I had been arrogant or rude they could have chopped my head off,” he told The Independent on Saturday. McGown, who will be talking at St Agnes Church in Kloof at 6pm on Thursday to raise funds for the Yes Foundation, which supports deserving disadvantaged students through tertiary education, became al-Qaeda’s longest-held prisoner.

He credits Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of KwaZulu-Natal-based Gift of the Givers, a disaster relief group, as the person most instrumental in negotiating his release in 2017.

McGown landed up in his difficult situation while travelling home across Africa by motorbike after a stint in London, working in banking.

While held by al-Qaeda he read no mail from home although he saw letters that were kept from him.

“I heard a few things about South Africa. About Jacob Zuma. The Economic Freedom Fighters.

“I didn’t hear anything positive about South Africa, which left me miserable.”

However, his captors took “proof of life” videos, which assured him that his family knew he was still alive.

“We ate very simple food,” he said. “And we had to build our own shelters.”

Food was generally rice, sometimes supplemented with wild meat such as gazelle or rabbit, or goat and sheep meat.

While he was never physically assaulted, McGown said he underwent “lots of emotional and mental stress”.

During the time he was held prisoner he learned Hassaniya, a West African Arabic dialect.

Tickets to the talk cost R120, and may be reserved at [email protected]

Payment must be made at the door.

For further information about McGown, visit www.facebook.com/smcgownspeaker/