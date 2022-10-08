Return of The Scarecrow

Melvin Peters will have fun tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon, performing organ accompaniment to the iconic, vintage 1920 black and white movie The Scarecrow, a family-friendly silent comedy film starring a youthful Buster Keaton.
The performance is at 3pm at St James Church in Morningside as part of the church’s 120th anniversary celebrations.
The screening is part of a concert titled Unconventional, with Peters on organ/keyboards and Jeff Robinson on sax performing a repertoire of interesting and surprising music with a focus on improvisation including an unusual repertoire of hymns.
Tickets cost R100 which include refreshments after the show. Contact Tessa Lee on [email protected] to book.