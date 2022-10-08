Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, October 8, 2022

Return of The Scarecrow

Melvin Peters will have fun tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon, performing organ accompaniment to the iconic, vintage 1920 black and white movie The Scarecrow. Picture: SHELLEY KJONSTAD/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Melvin Peters will have fun tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon, performing organ accompaniment to the iconic, vintage 1920 black and white movie The Scarecrow, a family-friendly silent comedy film starring a youthful Buster Keaton.

The performance is at 3pm at St James Church in Morningside as part of the church’s 120th anniversary celebrations.

The screening is part of a concert titled Unconventional, with Peters on organ/keyboards and Jeff Robinson on sax performing a repertoire of interesting and surprising music with a focus on improvisation including an unusual repertoire of hymns.

Tickets cost R100 which include refreshments after the show. Contact Tessa Lee on [email protected] to book.

