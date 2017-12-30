DURBAN - THE year 2018 promises to be one of good fortune, if Durban mystics are to be believed, with positive changes in the political landscape and people learning to find balance in their lives.

Durban tarot card reader Minaxie Gihwala, known as MG, said next year will be positive if South Africans worked hard towards their goals.

“The cards show reward, which we can interpret as the reward we will get if we put enough effort into what we want, whatever we touch can turn into gold,” she said.

However, along with the card of reward, came the card of deception.

“If we were to look at politics, deception plays a role. This means somebody appears to be deceiving us.

“This could mean the new ANC president could deceive us in terms of what South Africans want, or it could mean someone will deceive him. With this card, we cannot say for certain whether Zuma will be recalled. But at the same time, we also draw the card with the wheel of fortune which means as a country we are moving towards prosperity.

“On the whole, our country and people are moving forward, our finances will improve next year and we will be a far happier country,” she said.

Last year, MG, using the tarot cards, saw changes in the political landscape, and predicted that Robert Mugabe would not see out 2017 as president of Zimbabwe.

“Mugabe is, however, going to still try and pull strings from the background, or manipulate in some way,” she said.

Subadra Devi Dasa, a vedic astrologer, said the South African currency would be strong, but crime would be “bad”.

“However, next year, good administration in the justice system will punish criminals. The judgment will be in favour of citizens,” she said.

Moving towards the middle of the year, she said between June 15 to July 15, planets Shani and Surya (Saturn and Sun respectively) would rule.

“Confusion, temper, and fights will be the result of the planets’ influence. Also, gold, copper, silver, steel, brass, rice, oil, and fuel prices will be high,” she said.

Kevin Shunmugam, who practices numerology, among other alternative forms of healing, said the number two was dominant for 2018.

“In numerology we work with numbers and calculations. The year 2018 calculates to the number 2, and in numerology this speaks of balance. We will find people having to find that balance between emotions and logic, being emotional and being rational,” he said.

His advice was that people should not rush into any major decisions.

“Because 2018 is a year of finding balance, people must think over their decisions to ensure (the decisions are) not being made on the spur of the moment, or while people are in an emotional state,” he said.

The coming year would also be good for making peace with estranged friends and family.

THE INDEPENDENT ON SATURDAY