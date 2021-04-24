Rhyming for a reason

Durban - Her earliest childhood memory is lying on her dad's chest with her sister, listening to stories as he read to them.

That's Durban author, Shareez Bagaria, 42, who has just launched her first children's book Luna Learns About Viruses and will talk about her new book at today's Durban Book Fair at Pick n Pay Hyper in Durban North.

This week Bagaria said the book was aimed at 3- to 6-year-olds and is written in a rhyming style.

"My daughter Luna is four and she is the inspiration behind the book, plus I think the content is relevant to the times. It will appeal to parents and schools.

"Children of that age like rhyming and they learn from it, it's fun and easy to remember. At school, they are already conditioned to the protocols such as washing hands," said Bagaria.

And it's a family affair with her niece, Gianna Naidoo, stepping in as illustrator for the book.

"During lockdown I thought let me put a few words together on what is relevant, so lockdown provided an opportunity.

"It took me about four weeks. I wrote mostly at night and my son (11) would help as well. I see things through my daughter's eyes, the questions and thoughts and words she has around the virus.

“My niece Gianna is the illustrator, so it's really a family collab," said Bagaria.

For her own reading list, she loves murder mysteries, crime and court stories, but also enjoys reading non-fiction, such as books on parenting and psychology.

"My dad was a principal and a bookworm. We always had lots of reading in our home and one of my earliest childhood memories is lying on his chest with my sister, listening to him read to us.

"I love reading a traditional book, I'm not really one for kindles. I'm looking forward to the book fair because I can talk from the heart and I think this book can help educate our children about the virus," she said.

Also at the Durban Book Fair ‒ which will observe World Book Day celebrated yesterday ‒ will be the launch of The Silhouette of Hope by Madge P Dube, as well as Covid Petals by Ilza Osthuizen.

S'Bo Vilakazi, author of Who Shall Stand, will be in conversation with Elwyn Bonhomme, author of Chasing The Wind and Did You Tell Them?

The venue is Pick n Pay Hyper Durban North from 10.30am to 2pm and each session will be limited to 50 people.

For more information, contact Rowena Govender at 082 558 2866 or email [email protected]

The Independent on Saturday