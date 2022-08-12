Richards Bay to host Clipper Round The World Race

Richards Bay is to become one of ten host ports on the next two Clipper Round the World Yacht Races starting next year, it was announced this week. The port will feature on the sailing event’s global race route in 2023-24 and 2025-26 following an agreement signed between race organises and the Bekezela Community Foundation.

The Clipper Race is the only event of its kind that trains people from all walks of life to become ocean racers. The 40 000km sailing event takes eleven months to circumnavigate the globe, making six ocean crossings and stopping in over ten countries. The Clipper Maritime Festival in Derry, Northern Ireland. Picture: Tom Heaney The foundation will be offering local people from rural communities the opportunity to apply to become an ambassador and train to become crew on the sailing event’s race around the world. The founder of BCF, Inkosi Thandisizwe Mpungose, said: “The Clipper Race, with its essence of ordinary people doing extraordinary things, seemed like the perfect collaboration to bring the world to Africa and to uMhlathuze specifically. Our King and the people of KwaZulu Natal can’t wait to welcome this new leg of the Clipper Race in October next year.”

“Through our sponsorship of the Clipper Race, we hope to shine a spotlight on the immense raw natural beauty, modern sophistication, cultural diversity and pulsating energy, which is the province of KwaZulu Natal, as well as help, unlock economic opportunities for rural and impoverished communities,” said Mpungose. He said his foundation hoped to use its partnership with the Clipper Race to make sailing part of the fabric of its community while changing the narrative through diversity and inclusion initiatives. Chairperson of the Clipper Race, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston, was the first person to sail solo nonstop around the world.

“By partnering with the Bekezela Community Foundation, we hope to make a lasting legacy in uMhlathuze and its surrounding area. Our global race route will enable BCF to showcase its foundation and the region it represents to an international audience. And as a host port on our race route, new visitors will discover what this beautiful coastal region has to offer. “Sailing is so much more than just a sport or pastime as it gives you experience that is as useful in the workplace as it is on board a yacht. The sport develops self-confidence and self-esteem, and we hope that the successful BCF Ambassador Crew will inspire others in their community.” The Independent on Saturday