River filth drives Durban woman to the ocean

Durban — The filthy state of many rivers and streams in KwaZulu-Natal, especially between Pietermaritzburg and Durban, has prompted one resident to embark on a campaign to raise funds, and hopefully create awareness of the dangers of water pollution. Sarah Magni, 41, a resident of Salt Rock who has been following the annual Dusi Canoe Marathon, said while cheering on the canoeists – including her husband, Marco – over the years she had become alarmed at the growing problem of pollution.

“I seconded my husband in the first one he did in 2003 and have done so since, and have watched our rivers getting more and more polluted. “My husband has been doing the Dusi for years and I love seconding him and following the paddlers all the way from Pietermaritzburg to Blue Lagoon. “This year the Dusi had to be moved because the water quality was so bad,” she said.

Last year she took up sea swimming, something that she had not done before. “This year I’m swimming the Oceans 8 to raise money for improving the environmental health of the uMngeni and Msunduzi rivers. A few swimmers in my squad did it last year and I decided that it was my goal to complete it this year. “I only started ocean swimming in 2023, so it’s ambitious,” she said.

Msunduzi River pollution prompted Sarah Magni to embark on an open sea swim to raise funds and awareness of the dangers of pollution. | Supplied Oceans 8 is swum entirely for charity, with all funds going to support a variety of organisations. The campaign has received a lot of support from her family, friends and other environmental activists. Marco expressed pride at Sarah’s efforts in raising awareness about pollution.

“Super proud of my wife for entering this epic event. “She has been my number one supporter through the years of paddling and now I am her biggest fan,” he said. Sarah swims two to three times a week to prepare for the Oceans 8.

The funds will go to the Dusi uMngeni Catchment Trust, a charity she said was close to her heart because of the work they do in dealing with water pollution. Sarah said she hoped the authorities would attend to the infrastructure that needs fixing with immediate effect. “I hope that in a small way through my swim I can raise funds to improve the health of the Dusi and uMngeni rivers, not only keeping our paddlers safe, but ensuring people who rely on these rivers are safe too,” she said.